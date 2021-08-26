NU regent Jack Stark charged with felony count of witness tampering

OMAHA -- A University of Nebraska regent was arrested and charged Wednesday with a felony count of witness tampering on allegations that he encouraged a former Nebraska football player to not testify on behalf of a weightlifting coach accused of rape.

Jack Stark, a sports psychologist who was elected to the NU Board of Regents in 2020, made his first appearance before an Omaha judge Wednesday and was released on his own recognizance.

Stark, 74, is accused of trying to dissuade Willie Miller, a former fullback at Nebraska, from testifying at the trial of Douglas Anders, who owned a workout facility for bodybuilders. If convicted, Stark would face up to five years probation or two years in prison.

Stark was the team psychologist from 1989 to 2004. Miller was a fullback from 1996 to 2000.

But in the Anders case, the two were on opposite sides. Stark was endorsed as a witness for prosecutors, and was ready to testify on behalf of the victim. Miller was a friend and supporter of Anders and was poised to testify for him as a character witness.