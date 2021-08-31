NU regent Jack Stark wasn't key witness in rape case, making tampering allegations more of a mystery

If convicted, Stark faces up to two years in prison or five years of probation.

In February, Stark sat on a bench outside the third-floor courtroom at the Douglas County Courthouse for an entire afternoon while the case against Anders went to trial. Prosecutors decided they didn’t need to call him and he went home without testifying.

Meanwhile, Miller was a character witness for Anders. Miller, who worked out at the gym, testified that he had never seen any inappropriate behavior by Anders toward the young woman as she trained at the gym from age 15 to her early 20s. He also vouched for Anders’ character.

Now, prosecutors with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office say that Miller was testifying despite Stark’s best efforts to get him not to.

In August 2020, six months before the February trial, Bradford called Omaha police to report Miller’s claims that Stark had pressured him not to testify. Miller, who was in Bradford’s office at the time of the initial police report, went on to speak to detectives.