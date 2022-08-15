Oakland, Nebraska, police chief to surrender law enforcement certification

The embattled police chief of Oakland — who has been under investigation by the FBI after a state audit found he had misused city funds — is set to voluntarily surrender his state law enforcement certification next week.

Terry Poland, who had been the police chief of the Burt County town since 2015, was placed on administrative leave in mid-June after auditors alleged he spent $14,000 in city funds on personal recreation items, such as an ice-fishing house, a wake board and a basketball backboard.

Poland, 32, resigned from his post in mid-July, Oakland Mayor Ted Beckner told the Nebraska Examiner on Wednesday. The state's Police Standards Advisory Council will take up Poland's voluntary surrender of his certification at its regular meeting next week, according to the council's agenda.

The former police chief had told Oakland officials he used gift cards to buy ammunition from Scheels sporting goods stores.

But according to the state auditor, Poland instead used the gift cards "to purchase personal items, such as a Yeti cooler, jewelry, clothing, food/snacks, fishing equipment and other goods that serve no apparent public or municipal purpose."

Poland is one of two law enforcement officers set to surrender his certificate next week.

The other, John Peden, resigned from the Cozad Police Department in April, nearly two years after he deployed his Taser in May 2020 on a man who was sitting in a swing in his sister's backyard, his empty hands clearly visible.