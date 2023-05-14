OMAHA — Omaha is once again receiving attention for its efforts to reduce gun violence — this time in the form of a sizable grant from the charitable foundation of former President Barack Obama.

The Obama Foundation is recognizing Omaha for the creation of a model program targeting gun violence. As part of that, the foundation is awarding $800,000 to the Empowerment Network, a community organization active in efforts to reduce gun violence and improve life in North Omaha.

The Empowerment Network in 2008 launched Omaha 360, a collaboration in which community stakeholders work with the Omaha Police Department to head off gun violence. Both shootings and homicides in recent years are down sharply from levels seen a decade ago.

The grant is coming through the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, which works to create opportunity for boys and young men of color.

Adren Wilson, the executive director of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, said the group “is confident that Omaha will continue to serve as a beacon of hope and best practices for other communities to follow.”

Willie Barney, founder and president of the Empowerment Network, said the grant funds over the next two years will help it work with other community partners in an effort to further reduce violence. The idea will be to “go upstream” with new initiatives aimed at helping youths succeed in school and connecting them with jobs.

“It’s a huge opportunity for Omaha,” Barney said.

Many cities across the country have recently been searching for answers on gun violence after the pandemic resulted in a big spike in shootings. That has recently helped focus more attention on Omaha’s efforts.

Beginning in 2007, Omaha began seeing escalating homicides and shootings, with much of the violence centered on gang activity in North and South Omaha.

In 2015, the 50 homicides in Omaha represented the city’s highest toll since 1967. The situation was so dire and deadly that in 2011, Nebraska ranked No. 1 in the nation for Black homicide victimization rate.

In late 2008, the Empowerment Network organized the first meeting of what has become the Omaha 360 Violence Intervention and Prevention Collaborative.

At each weekly Omaha 360 meeting, representatives of community, youth, faith, neighborhood, education, social service, gang intervention, and mentoring organizations sit down with Omaha police leaders and work on defusing violence. The weekly sessions regularly draw 80 to 100 participants, and can exceed 120 after a particularly rough rash of shootings.

Though Omaha 360 has many elements, prevention is at its center: Sharing information with police to learn of neighborhood gang hot spots. Canvassing those neighborhoods to ask about problem houses and making sure that people know about available Crime Stoppers rewards. Seeking to connect families with community aid organizations in an effort to keep at-risk kids out of gangs.

Omaha police officials have also worked hand in hand with Omaha 360 and employed all-new tactics, including a beefed-up gang specialty unit, shot detection technology that speeds response to shootings, enhanced rewards for tips that solve shootings and street-level gang intervention.

Looking at FBI crime statistics, the results are notable.

Shootings in Omaha began trending down significantly in 2012. Homicides have dropped dramatically since 2015, reaching lows in 2018 and 2019 that were half the previous levels.

Where Nebraska previously ranked at the very top in Black homicide victimization rate, the state was 23rd in 2019 and 16th in 2020. Such figures show improvement as well as the fact that the state has a way to go.

Omaha experienced the same uptick in homicides and shootings seen nationally during the pandemic. But they ticked down in 2021 and 2022 and remain well below the levels seen a decade ago.

A year ago, a City Council member and others in Kansas City concerned about gun violence in that city visited an Omaha 360 meeting. That led months later to the launch of KC 360, the first program nationally modeled on Omaha’s gun violence initiative.

Then when ABC News in February did a story on Omaha 360 in Omaha, Barney heard from cities around the country. He and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer subsequently held a Zoom session with representatives of 32 cities discussing the strategy in Omaha, among them San Diego, Houston, Detroit, Chicago and Atlanta.

CNN also recently interviewed Schmaderer and Barney for a segment focused on the Omaha initiative.

Now comes Wednesday’s grant award from the Obama Foundation.

“I think it’s really a strong confirmation of the work that has been going on in Omaha for 15 or 16 years and a reflection of the partnership and collaboration,” Barney said. “We know we have plenty of work ahead, but there are some really positive things that have developed through that collaboration.”

The former president is announcing Omaha as one of four cities recognized for model programs supporting success for youths. The others are Tulsa, Newark and Yonkers, New York.

Barney will accept the award in Chicago on Wednesday at a meeting drawing participants from around the country, and he will also speak about Omaha 360.

Barney doesn’t think it’s the last time he’ll share information on Omaha’s efforts to stamp out gun violence.

“I think this will accelerate things even more,” he said.

