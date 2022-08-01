Officer shot man who was entering home with a knife, Fremont police say

The Fremont Police Department says an officer shot a 34-year-old man who allegedly had fled from the Nebraska Department of Corrections and then entered a home with a knife early Saturday.

Officers received a call at 3 a.m. and were told the caller’s husband, armed with a knife, was at the front door, attempting to get into the home, police said in a news release. The caller said the man was mentally unstable.

The caller was hiding in the home with several children and feared the man, police said.

Officers arrived on the scene and confronted the man, who was on the front porch and armed with a knife. Officers gave him verbal commands.

As the man entered the home, police said, one officer fired a shot that hit the man in the abdomen.

Fremont rescue personnel were called. The man was transported to Methodist Fremont Health and then flown by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where he underwent surgery.

Police said the man’s wife and children were unharmed.

The Fremont Police Department has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol investigate the shooting.