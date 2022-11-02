Officer who shot driver during Halloween event saved lives, Omaha police chief says

Halloween night at a popular neighborhood party on Omaha's Minne Lusa Boulevard began with shrieks of delight from costumed children collecting candy.

It ended with police gunshots and sirens.

Residents and community members on Tuesday reflected on a night that could have turned out much worse after a car drove around a barricade and the driver hit the gas as hundreds of people were walking in the street in northern Omaha.

Officer Bryson Blandford shot the driver of the car, 31-year-old Dontavius Levering, near Newport Avenue, a few blocks from where Levering drove onto Minne Lusa Boulevard shortly after 7 p.m., officials said. Blandford, police said, fired seven shots and Levering was hit three times — in the jaw and once in each shoulder. He is expected to survive.

James Moore Sr., whose family had organized one of the bigger household events along the boulevard, said that he was grateful for police actions and that no trick-or-treaters appeared to have been hurt.

"That could have been my children and grandchildren who might have been hurt," he said. "A lot of people could have been hit."

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said Tuesday afternoon that Blandford, who has been with the Police Department for four years, saved lives and acted in accordance with Omaha police policies and procedures.

Schmaderer said his officers have trained to respond to a situation in which a vehicle is threatening a large crowd, such as the incident in Wisconsin last year where a man drove an SUV through a Christmas parade, killing six people and injuring dozens more. Just last week, a jury found Darrell Brooks guilty in that case.

"It clearly caused this officer concern, and that concern would be justified," Schmaderer said of Levering's actions Monday night. "Had the officer not been there, it's not hard to extrapolate that somebody would have been run over by this car."

Witnesses said Levering would rev the engine and hit the gas, almost striking people walking in the street. He stopped and started, first driving south in the northbound lane of Minne Lusa Boulevard and then circling the medians of the boulevard. The car's trunk wouldn't stay closed so when he braked, the trunk would fly open.

Levering was driving with his headlights off.

Some people chased the car, imploring the driver to stop. Others shouted at him, telling him that he couldn't drive there and that he had almost hit their kids. Many people already had called 911 to report what was happening.

One young mother said an officer told her and others to get on the ground and cover up their children as the car came down the street.

The Minne Lusa trick-or-treating event is an annual neighborhood party, and Omaha police officers and firefighters attend the gathering to connect with the community. Large barricades with white and neon orange stripes block access to Minne Lusa Boulevard from Sharon Drive to Newport Avenue.

Blandford was assigned to work the event, Schmaderer said, and had his police cruiser parked on a median on Minne Lusa near Newport Avenue, where he was handing out candy to children from the cruiser's trunk.

Blandford had heard another officer share via radio that a car had gone around a barricade. Blandford then saw a car approaching from the north. By that point, officials said, the car was in the southbound lane of Minne Lusa Boulevard, past Titus Avenue.

Schmaderer said Blandford ran through the crowd, moving kids out of the way, and stood in the car's path, putting his hand out to signal that the driver should stop.

Blandford told bystanders to move and yelled "Stop" at the driver at least five times, the chief said.

Levering continued to drive the car toward Blandford and the people behind him. Blandford then fired at Levering. Photos released by Schmaderer from Blandford's body camera show the car driving head-on toward Blandford. Blandford's shadow, which shows him holding and aiming his gun, is reflected on the street. His arms can be seen at the top of the frame, with his hands holding his gun.

"The officer positioned himself the way he did to protect those behind him," Schmaderer said.

Police officials said Blandford began shooting as Levering approached. Blandford continued firing toward the driver's side as the car passed. In Blandford's body camera footage, it's evident that the car's driver's-side window is broken.

The car quickly came to a stop at the curb in front of a house off Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue. Blandford and paramedics who were there then provided medical aid to Levering.

Omaha Fire Department personnel took Levering to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition. As of Tuesday afternoon, his condition was stable.

Lt. Neal Bonacci, a police spokesman, said when released from the hospital, Levering will be booked into jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault on an officer and use of a weapon to commit a felony — the weapon being his car. Bonacci said contrary to some witness reports, Levering did not fire a gun at trick-or-treaters, and no gun was found in the car.

Blandford has been placed on paid administrative leave and will be interviewed this week. But Schmaderer said that based on footage from Blandford's body camera and witness statements, he thinks Blandford acted correctly.

The police shooting was the Omaha Police Department's second in two nights. Schmaderer noted that the department has had three such shootings so far this year, which matches last year's total and is less than half the highest annual total of the previous decade — seven, in 2016.

One resident, who declined to give her full name, was trick-or-treating with two of her children, ages 6 and 12. They had gone to the boulevard for the event for the past five years.

"How's this going to affect the kids when they go trick-or-treating? How are they going to remember this?" the woman said. "I would just like to know what the purpose of (the driver) was. You ruined kids' lovely Halloween night."

The woman said people ran after they heard the gunshots and everyone went home. The gathering usually continues until about 8 or 8:30 p.m.

Members of a nonprofit Omaha organization, Black Men United, passed out candy to kids Tuesday to try to make up for what happened.

Colleen Cannon, the group's program manager, said organizers encouraged children to wear their costumes and come to 4200 N. 30th St., where they handed out candy.

"That's sad that the kids can't even go trick-or-treating," Cannon said.

Levering has a lengthy criminal record. He served prison time in 2012 and 2013 on a charge of theft by receiving stolen property. He also was found guilty of attempted burglary in 2016.

Police said the investigation into what happened is continuing. Levering has not been able to be interviewed because of his condition, police said. Police officials don't yet know what Levering's intentions were — his listed address is on a street just off Minne Lusa Boulevard.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation. Per state law, a grand jury will convene to review the case.