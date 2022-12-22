 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick

Officials find body while searching Kansas location for missing Omaha woman

  • 0

A dead body was found Wednesday in Kansas by law enforcement officers searching for missing Omaha woman Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Local law enforcement officers in Topeka, Kansas, discovered the body, which has yet to be positively identified. They were searching a Topeka location at the request of the sheriff’s office, according to a press release.

Allen, 43, was last seen at her home near 168th and Blondo streets around 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.

Allen’s ex-boyfriend, Aldrick Scott, 47, who lived in Topeka, was apprehended in Belize and has been charged with kidnapping and accessory to kidnapping in connection with Allen’s disappearance.

Scott’s home in Topeka was searched in late November in connection with Allen’s disappearance.

People are also reading…

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule speaks during a news conference on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa care center fined nearly $1M

Iowa care center fined nearly $1M

The inspection report gave no indication as to whether the Lenox Care Center disciplined workers involved or whether the matter was referred to a licensing board, police or prosecutors.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenland’s glaciers are likely melting faster than even the most dire predictions indicated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News