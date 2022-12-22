Officials find body while searching Kansas location for missing Omaha woman

A dead body was found Wednesday in Kansas by law enforcement officers searching for missing Omaha woman Cari Allen, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Local law enforcement officers in Topeka, Kansas, discovered the body, which has yet to be positively identified. They were searching a Topeka location at the request of the sheriff’s office, according to a press release.

Allen, 43, was last seen at her home near 168th and Blondo streets around 11 p.m. Nov. 19 and was reported missing the next afternoon.

Allen’s ex-boyfriend, Aldrick Scott, 47, who lived in Topeka, was apprehended in Belize and has been charged with kidnapping and accessory to kidnapping in connection with Allen’s disappearance.

Scott’s home in Topeka was searched in late November in connection with Allen’s disappearance.

