Oklahoma man followed Lincoln woman to Haymarket parking garage, attacked her, police say

A 22-year-old Oklahoma man is in jail in Lincoln after police say he followed a Lincoln woman into a Haymarket parking garage early Saturday morning and attacked her there, fleeing after the woman fought back.

The 20-year-old woman noticed the man — who police identified as Shawn Young, of Eufaula, Oklahoma — following her from Gate 25 Bar and Restaurant at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The woman walked into the garage near Q Street and Pinnacle Bank Arena Drive, where Kocian said Young grabbed the woman and pushed her against a car before she started to scream and fight back.

She told police Young had pushed her to the ground and put his fingers in her mouth before opening her rear driver’s side door, attempting to drag her into the car, according to the affidavit for Young’s arrest.

But after the woman bit Young’s hand and screamed, he fled the area, according to the affidavit.

The woman then ran out of the garage and flagged down a group of people before calling police.

While the woman waited for police, members of the group she had flagged down searched the parking garage for Young, finding him in his car at the exit gate with his wallet in his lap, preparing to leave, according to the affidavit.

A 23-year-old man reached into the car and took Young’s wallet before demanding he step out of the car, waiting with him until police arrived.

Responding officers found Young wearing different clothes than he had been when he allegedly attacked the woman, but bleeding from cuts on his hand.

He told investigators he had been attacked by a blonde woman in the garage.

Police arrested Young and took him to the Lancaster County Jail.

Prosecutors on Monday charged him with attempted kidnapping, a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.