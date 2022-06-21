Omaha 15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in 2021 slaying

A 15-year-old Omaha boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a slaying that occurred just over a year ago.

Nowa Kawunda is accused of fatally shooting Timothy Washington III at 2:20 a.m. June 16, 2021. Washington, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene near 39th Street and Ames Avenue.

“He was already in jail on some other charges from incidents that occurred on the same day,” said Brenda Beadle, the chief deputy in the Douglas County Attorney’s Office. “This (murder) charge is just another part of that night.”

Kawunda, who was 14 years old at the time of Washington’s slaying, previously was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting of Mack Johnson. Johnson, 37, told police that he was in a vehicle parked near 28th and Spencer streets when he was shot about 2:30 a.m. early on June 16 last year.

Kawunda also has been charged with robbery, two counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling or vehicle and five counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony. A Douglas County judge ordered Kawunda held on $1 million bail.

Beadle said Kawunda has filed a motion to have his case transferred to juvenile court.

Washington was the second-youngest of six siblings, his older sister, Rayonta Washington, said a few days after his death.

“Three boys, three girls, just like the Brady Bunch,” she said. “He was loving and caring, a father, brother, friend, uncle — he was everything, but most of all a father.”

Washington had three children who were ages 2, 8 and 17 at the time of his death.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0