Omaha attorney is disbarred, in prison after his latest legal trouble

The Nebraska Supreme Court has disbarred an Omaha attorney who will spend more time in prison than he did in the practice of law.

David J. Young surrendered his law license and was disbarred late last week after he stole from his father, terrorized his girlfriend, took thousands of dollars in fees from a client without doing any legal work and was accused of groping a client.

According to the Supreme Court and the Douglas County District Court:

In 2005, a jury acquitted Young, the son of an attorney, on a charge that he had raped a college-age woman in Omaha.

After his acquittal, Young, who is 36, went on to graduate from the University of Tulsa Law School and receive his law license in 2010. Within 15 months, he was accused of inviting a 19-year-old DUI client behind his desk at his law office, pulling her onto his lap and touching her inappropriately. He also kept $1,500 from that client, even after his law partner took over her case. Young told the law partner that he had done her legal work for free. The DUI client told the law partner that she had paid Young $1,500.

At the time, the high court suspended Young’s law license and said he could be reinstated if he followed certain guidelines. He never got that far.