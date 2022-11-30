Omaha barber who was shot at party recovering with help from friends

An Omaha barber known for her generous spirit finds herself on the receiving end after suffering critical injuries in a mass shooting near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue.

Shannon “Boo” Jackson, 31, owns Heavi Hitters at 6570 Maple St. in Benson. She was among eight people who were wounded in the shooting that occurred at a birthday party about 4 a.m. Nov. 13. Twenty-year-old Karly Wood, one of the people who was shot, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson said she and her friends were leaving the party when she was shot from behind. The bullet hit her between her left buttocks and hip. Two of her friends, Ronald Arceneaux, 34, and Gilbert Ledoux, 32, also were wounded and still are recovering.

“A detective told me that a group coming into the party saw another group of guys, and they each just started shooting,” Jackson said. “Me and my friends were just out to have a good time, and it turned into a terrifying time.”

The bullet damaged her colon and bladder. She was released from the hospital just in time for Thanksgiving.

Jackson said she has been told her recovery time could be anywhere from three to eight months.

“There’s still a lot of pain,” she said. “I have over 20 staples in my abdomen where they had to go in and making sure that bullet wasn’t moving around.”

Jackson, who graduated from Omaha North High School in 2009, is known in the community for giving free back-to-school haircuts to kids, something she has done every year since she got her barber’s license nine years ago. This year, she set up a booth at a back-to-school barbecue in Adams Park. She also volunteers at homeless shelters, where she gives haircuts.

Each Christmas, Jackson and colleagues in her shop select a family to adopt. Everyone in the family receives Christmas presents and services offered at the salon.

“I’m still hoping to do that this year,” Jackson said. “It’s something I really love to do.”

Jackson’s cousin, Yolanda Reynolds, has started raising money to help Jackson pay medical bills. In a GoFundMe.com post, Reynolds said that Jackson’s bills are piling up “like Mount St. Helens.”

“Shannon will have to go through extensive rehabilitation and physical therapy and will not be able to conduct business at her shop for two months or more,” Reynolds said. “A pillar of our community, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend is down, and we need to lift her up with whatever we can. Please Help!”

It’s a strange feeling being the person receiving help after typically being someone who gives back, Jackson said. It’s a humbling experience, she said.

“I never thought that I would be on the other side,” Jackson said. “I would tell people to stay faithful and give without expecting to receive. If you care about the community, the community will care about you.”