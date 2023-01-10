Omaha business owner sentenced to federal prison following IRS investigation

An Omaha business owner will spend a year and a day in federal prison and pay more than $460,000 in restitution for failing to pay payroll taxes.
Bryan Erdman, president and owner of BSJ CO, which did business as It’s A Wonderful World Childcare, was sentenced in federal court to 12 months and one day in prison, according to a press release from the IRS Criminal Investigation’s St. Louis Field Office.
From 2015 to 2017, BSJ CO withheld tax payments from its employees’ paychecks but failed to account for and pay approximately $295,000 of the employee share of payroll taxes. Erdman also failed to pay approximately $167,000 of the employer share of payroll taxes for tax years 2015 through 2017, the release said.
During the same time period, Erdman also used some of the money within BSJ CO’s bank account to pay for personal expenses, according to the release.
The case was investigated by the IRS.
