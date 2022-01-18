Omaha business owners sentenced to prison for role in deadly 2015 railcar explosion

Two Omaha business owners were sentenced to prison on Friday for violating worker safety standards before a 2015 explosion that left two of their employees dead.

Brothers Steven and Adam Braithwaite and their company, Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services, pleaded guilty in July to a litany of federal charges.

Steven Braithwaite, who served as president of NRCS, pleaded guilty to two counts of violating a worker safety standard causing a worker death and one count of knowingly endangering others by violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. He will serve 30 months in prison.

Adam Braithwaite, vice president of the company, pleaded guilty to two counts of violating a worker safety standard causing death, two counts of falsification of records in a federal investigation and one count of perjury. He will serve one year and one day in prison.

NRCS pleaded guilty to all 21 of the counts with which it was charged.

The Braithwaites have each been ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution. Additionally, the brothers and the company must serve five years of probation and pay a $21,000 fine.

According to a federal indictment, on April 14, 2015, workers were removing petroleum residue from inside a rail tanker car near First and Hickory streets in Omaha when a spark ignited and caused a deadly explosion.

Despite the fact that a safety data sheet identified the petroleum residue as highly flammable and containing benzene, a known carcinogen, workers were sent into the car without testing for benzene levels.

The tanker car had been tested for explosive gas levels prior to the employees entering. The test showed that the explosive gas levels “greatly exceeded” the acceptable levels established by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to the indictment.

About an hour after the workers were sent into the car, its contents exploded, killing Adrian LaPour, 44, and Dallas Foulk, 40. A third man, Joe Coschka, was knocked off the car but escaped serious injury.

The company’s troubles predated the explosion, according to the indictment. In 2013, OSHA completed an inspection of NRCS after receiving health and safety complaints from employees. One of multiple violations was a lack of monitoring of atmospheric conditions — such as the presence of benzene — while employees were in confined spaces.

Steven Braithwaite signed a corrective action agreement with OSHA in 2015, certifying that benzene tubes were being used to test tanker cars at least every hour while employees were inside and before their entry, according to the indictment. But when OSHA came back to conduct a follow-up inspection in March 2015, it was denied entry.

On the same day that OSHA was denied entry, Adam Braithwaite placed NRCS’s first-ever order of benzene tubes, according to the indictment. OSHA then requested a plethora of records from NRCS, including invoices for benzene tubes.

A week before the explosion, Adam Braithwaite emailed OSHA falsified records that showed that the company bought benzine tubes in June 2014, according to the indictment. In an OSHA interview after the explosion, Adam Braithwaite falsely stated under oath that NRCS began using benzene tubes immediately after the 2013 OSHA inspection.

“Tragically, two workers suffered preventable deaths because of the defendants’ failure to follow the law,” Todd Kim, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division, said in a news release. “Today’s sentence provides a measure of justice for them and their families.”

