Omaha chemical warehouse fire sent debris more than a mile

Airborne debris from Monday’s massive chemical fire at Nox-Crete traveled at least 1.25 miles east-southeast of the plant, state environmental regulators reported Thursday.

The material, roofing insulation, has been found scattered in people’s yards and elsewhere.

Testing of that material, along with sampling of standing water, soil and ash, was underway this week, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The insulation has tested negative for asbestos, so homeowners can safely dispose of it with their trash, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

Still, the state is advising homeowners to use caution when handling it. The insulation should be double-bagged, and people are advised to lightly dampen it with water before handling so that it doesn’t crumble. People shouldn’t mow over any debris.

The EPA is testing the debris for the presence of other chemicals, said Ben Washburn, an agency spokesman.

Washburn said the EPA has completed most of its sampling and expects to finish Friday.

The agency’s testing is being done at the plant and downwind of it based on the prevailing wind direction and speed during the fire, he said. Air-modeling experts have assisted in determining the sampling area, he said. EPA personnel also have spoken with nearby residents to identify areas that need sampling.

Because the fire has been extinguished, there is no need for field air monitoring, Washburn said. People who have concerns about what they inhaled during the fire are advised to check with the Douglas County Health Department or their doctor.

Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said at a public meeting Wednesday that her department has compiled a fact sheet on the fire and distributed it to the local medical establishment.

Once the EPA gets the results of its tests, it will forward the information to Nebraska environmental regulators, Washburn said. The federal agency is acting in a support role, he said.

State personnel were at the site Tuesday and Wednesday conferring with Nox-Crete officials on cleanup and also taking samples, according to the state.

Air testing at the site on Tuesday detected very low levels, no higher than 1 part per million, of volatile organic compounds, according to the state. Volatile organic compounds by their nature vaporize easily and dissipate in the air.

Data taken from the state’s Air Quality Monitoring Network showed that none of the following pollutants exceeded federal standards: nitrous oxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, particulate matter or sulfur dioxide.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy will issue a report within a couple of weeks of the completion of the investigation, said Carla Felix, a department spokesperson. The report will be available to the public.

To read the company’s environmental records, go to the home page of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, deq.state.ne.us, and click on Public Records Search. Enter facility 10550.

Explosions and fire broke out Monday evening at the Nox-Crete Inc. warehouse at 1440 S. 20th St. The fire sent thick black smoke billowing over the neighborhood.

As many as 50 firefighters responded, and they worked into the night. Police also responded to the scene to assist with the emergency response and crowd control.

Lori Reid, president of Nox-Crete Inc., issued a statement Wednesday afternoon, thanking first responders for being able to “control the situation in a way that has resulted in no injuries, for which we are grateful beyond description.”

Reid’s statement did not provide information on what was inside the warehouse, but noted that various agencies “are conducting a full investigation into the cause of the blaze. Nox-Crete continues to cooperate with local authorities and will defer to their expertise regarding questions about the fire.”

Reid acknowledged that nearly 2,400 of the plant’s neighbors lost power during the fire, and she expressed appreciation for the efforts of utility workers to quickly restore power as well as the work of the city of Omaha.

Nox-Crete has been on the same site in Omaha since 1956, employing nearly 50 people.

“The fire affected Nox-Crete’s main warehouse but did not affect our nearby offices or production facilities,” Reid said, “and as such, our team is back at work.”

World-Herald staff writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0