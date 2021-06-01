Omaha doctors get a divorce but can't agree on when — or whether — they got married

“Alli testified he signed the acknowledgment of a … ceremony because Seivert asked him to but it was a lie,” the high court wrote.

In finalizing their divorce, Douglas County District Judge Russell Bowie said that he did not have enough evidence to establish that the couple were married in Hawaii in 1996. However, the judge ruled, he did have enough from January 2012 to declare them officially, legally married. He then computed how much each party should receive — awarding Seivert $2 million plus $5,000 a month in alimony and $8,400 a month in child support.

Seivert suggested that she should have received more but was penalized by the court not recognizing the marital relationship as having started in 1996.

Attorneys for Alli, meanwhile, argued that Bowie awarded Seivert too much.

Kinney said the divorce shows that the “law can be hypertechnical and it can be harsh.”

“The bottom line is, if you want the marriage to be recognized, you’re going to have to jump through these hoops,” he said. “We all want to be in love and we want to have fun. But you have to take something like getting married pretty darn seriously.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0