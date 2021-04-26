Omaha drag racer had baby in the car, officials say

Authorities on Saturday night arrested a man they say had been drag racing — with a teen and her baby in his car — on Abbott Drive.
Drag racing on Abbott Drive is an ongoing problem for authorities, drivers and those who live nearby. In 2019, three bystanders were struck late at night by a speeding driver on Abbott.
Saturday’s arrest was the result of a joint effort of the Nebraska State Patrol and the Omaha Police Department.
About 11:45 p.m. Saturday, a trooper saw two vehicles racing on Abbott Drive near Lindbergh Drive and tried to pull them over. The driver of one of the vehicles, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, took off. Omaha’s police helicopter directed officers to the area of 25th and Arbor, where they caught the 20-year-old driver, an Omaha man. With him was a 17-year-old girl and her 4-month-old infant.
The man was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, child abuse/endangerment and traffic violations. Authorities did not say whether the mother had been cited.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Hunter Kershaw
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HUNTER is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Joseph W Dooley
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|45
|Current Age:
|45
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JOSEPH is a 45 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Emma A Renfrow
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
EMMA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Danaijha L Mason
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANAIJHA is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jozef R McAllister
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
JOZEF is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Diego Ovidio Flores
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|240
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DIEGO is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 240 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ayanah Ranee McPherson
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AYANAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lanea Pearl McPherson
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LANEA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Edward Shawn Hamilton
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|225
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EDWARD is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 225 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Zakarriyah T Lathan
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAKARRIYAH is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tara M Babb
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TARA is a 24 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 300 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raymond Kenneth Hymer Goodrich
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RAYMOND is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Christopher G Nilges
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
CHRISTOPHER is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Addison Kyler
|Date Missing:
|04-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
ADDISON is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Michael Channel
|Date Missing:
|04-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
David Alejandro Valquier
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Vega Chante Jerilyn Campbell
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|117
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
VEGA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 117 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Chad Tyler Anderson
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|45
|Current Age:
|45
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|265
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHAD is a 45 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 265 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.