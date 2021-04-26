Omaha drag racer had baby in the car, officials say

Authorities on Saturday night arrested a man they say had been drag racing — with a teen and her baby in his car — on Abbott Drive.

Drag racing on Abbott Drive is an ongoing problem for authorities, drivers and those who live nearby. In 2019, three bystanders were struck late at night by a speeding driver on Abbott.

Saturday’s arrest was the result of a joint effort of the Nebraska State Patrol and the Omaha Police Department.

About 11:45 p.m. Saturday, a trooper saw two vehicles racing on Abbott Drive near Lindbergh Drive and tried to pull them over. The driver of one of the vehicles, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, took off. Omaha’s police helicopter directed officers to the area of 25th and Arbor, where they caught the 20-year-old driver, an Omaha man. With him was a 17-year-old girl and her 4-month-old infant.

The man was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, child abuse/endangerment and traffic violations. Authorities did not say whether the mother had been cited.

