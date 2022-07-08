Omaha father pleads no contest to child abuse in connection with daughter's death

An 18-year-old father has pleaded no contest to a charge of intentional child abuse in connection with the death of his 6-month-old daughter.

Alejandro Flores, of Omaha, entered his plea Wednesday in Douglas County District Court in exchange for prosecutors charging him with intentional child abuse resulting in serious injury, a felony. He faces up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced in August.

Ruby Flores-Martinez suffered significant head trauma on June 3, 2021, and died two days later, prosecutors said. Omaha police officers went to an apartment near 38th Avenue and Jones Street about 3:30 p.m. that day to investigate a 911 call of an unresponsive infant who was not breathing.

Flores rode in the ambulance to the hospital as medics performed CPR on the baby. At the hospital, a detective spoke to Flores and the baby's then 18-year-old mother. They both said they didn't know why Ruby had become unresponsive.

Flores told the detective that he was alone with his daughter when she became unresponsive, according to a police report. Doctors told police that Ruby's injuries likely were the result of abuse.

The detective interviewed Flores again on June 10, 2021, at Omaha Police Headquarters. There, Flores "made incriminating statements and confessed to causing the injuries" to his daughter on June 3, according to the police report.