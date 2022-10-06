 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha firefighters rescue ‘combative’ man from roof of burning house

Omaha firefighters rescued a man from the roof of a burning house Monday night despite his efforts to thwart them. 

Fire crews were called to a two-story vacant house at 2512 Binney St. about 7 p.m., according to an Omaha Fire Department spokesman. Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the rear of the house. 

A man was found on a first-floor roof near the flames. He refused rescue by pushing ladders off the roof, the spokesman said. Firefighters eventually were able to get the man onto a ladder, but he became "combative with fire crews," the spokesman said. 

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for observation. The house, valued at $44,100, was deemed a complete loss. 

