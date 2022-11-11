Omaha gang member convicted in 2013 slaying of best friend

An Omaha man, notorious in gang circles as a shooter, has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2013 slaying of Julius Vaughn.

A Douglas County jury deliberated about eight hours Monday and Tuesday before convicting Bernard “BJ” Turner of first-degree murder in the Oct. 18, 2013, killing of his friend and fellow 16th Street Blood gang member, Julius Vaughn.

Turner, then 18, reportedly was upset with Vaughn, 19, over his suspicion that Vaughn had shot and killed another teen, authorities say. He told others that he had to kill Vaughn even though they were friends.

The jury didn’t hear anything about the allegations that Turner’s motive was over Vaughn shooting and killing someone else. Prosecutors instead referred generically to a “beef” between the longtime friends.

Prosecutor Ann Miller, a deputy Douglas County attorney, told jurors that Turner had told others that “he didn’t want to look like a little bitch if he didn’t do anything.”

Turner, now 27, will be sentenced to life in prison. He was suspected by Omaha police shortly after Vaughn was found dead in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai Santa Fe in a parking lot near 23rd and Vinton Streets. Several friends and relatives gathered at the scene shortly after hearing reports. Raising suspicions: Turner, Vaughn’s best friend, wasn’t one of them.

Still, the case went unsolved for years. Omaha Police Officer Dave Schneider, then with the department’s cold case unit, got a break when a man awaiting trial on federal drug charges told authorities that he had given Turner a ride away from the killing. When Turner got in the car, the witness said, all he said was: “He’s gone.”

The witness then realized that Turner had a “literal smoking gun” and needed to get rid of it, Miller said.

Nine years after the killing, the witness took Omaha police to a sewer drain near 29th Street and Ellison Avenue. They popped a manhole cover, and at the bottom of the sewer was a rusted-out, empty 9 mm handgun.

The gun was so rusted it was inoperable, making it impossible to match bullets fired from the gun to bullets found in Vaughn. But two things were telling, Miller and fellow prosecutor Rob MacTaggart said: It was capable of firing the same caliber of bullets that killed Vaughn; and it was empty.

In October 2013, Vaughn was hit nine times in the neck and chest. One bullet missed.

Turner’s attorneys, Jeff Courtney and Frankie Hass, said prosecutors didn’t have enough to convict Turner. They pointed out that no suspect DNA was found on the gun. And, they said, it wouldn’t be surprising for Turner’s DNA to be in Vaughn’s car; the two were friends.

They pointed to a shattered rear driver’s-side window, theorizing that Vaughn had been the victim of a drive-by shooting.

However, Miller and MacTaggart said, the shattered window was consistent with a bullet traveling from the passenger seat past Vaughn and hitting the window. The prosecutors pointed out that several casings were found in the passenger seat consistent with where the gunman was sitting. The passenger door was left open after the gunman escaped.

Several old cigarette butts had a mixture of Vaughn’s and Turner’s DNA on them. But the butt of a fresh “wet” cigarette had solely Turner’s DNA, Miller said.

And there was the communication, or lack thereof, from Turner after the killing. A day before Vaughn’s funeral, the witness texted Turner: “All them (expletives) think it’s you.”

Turner never responded. He didn’t show up for his best friend’s funeral. He also changed his cellphone number the morning after the killing.

The witness mentioned one other thing, according to Miller. From that day on, he never let Turner sit behind him while he was driving or riding in a car.

His fear: He would meet Vaughn’s fate.