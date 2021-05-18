Omaha gang member gets 10 to 25 years after blowing his 'second shot at life'

“It’s kind of the equivalent of being diagnosed with cancer and beating it. … And yet here we are today.”

Where Friday ended: After finding Inda to be a habitual criminal, Wheelock sentenced the Omaha man, now 30, to 10 to 25 years in prison. With credit for almost three years served, Inda must serve another seven years before he is eligible for parole; absent parole, he will serve another 14½ years.

Prosecutor Nissa Jones, a deputy Douglas County attorney, called Inda dangerous — noting that he had been convicted in a gang-related drive-by shooting in which he was the driver. After getting out of prison for that crime, he participated in a brutal stabbing, beating and kidnapping, which ended in his false imprisonment conviction.