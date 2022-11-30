 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha man accused of killing 20-year-old woman ordered held on no bail

OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in early November appeared in court Monday.

Cameron Foster was charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail.

Cameron Foster

Cameron Foster

He and 18-year-old Keanu Louis are accused of killing DaeTiauna Kellogg on Nov. 6.

Kellogg was shot near 49th Avenue and Miami Street at about 2:30 a.m. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead there.

Police still are looking for Louis, who is charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder.

Keanu Louis

Keanu Louis

On Friday, Omaha Crime Stoppers increased the reward for a tip that leads to Louis' arrest to $7,500. People can provide tips anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

