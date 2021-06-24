Omaha man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys, supplying them with drugs, money

The man said Danon gave him cash, marijuana and Xanax and continued to pay him so he wouldn't talk about the alleged abuse, which he said continued through high school.

The man said he had met with Danon at a credit union near 144th and F streets in July 2020 to cash a $2,000 check from Danon. Detectives confirmed the check receipt from Danon to the man and found credit union surveillance video of the two together.

The man said he told only his therapist and his brother about the alleged abuse.

A third man, also 27, spoke to an Omaha police sergeant in August about the investigation into Danon's alleged behavior.

In a follow-up interview last month, the man told police that he had not told the sergeant what Danon had done to him because he "was embarrassed and felt demasculinized," the affidavit said.

He then said it had been a year since the first man died of an overdose and he felt that disclosing the abuse to the police "was the right thing to do."

The man said Danon masturbated and performed oral sex on him in middle school. The two other boys were Danon's "main victims," the man told police, and the abuse against him stopped in high school.