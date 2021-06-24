Omaha man accused of sexually assaulting 3 boys, supplying them with drugs, money

An Omaha man is accused of sexually assaulting three boys for years and paying them to stay quiet with drugs and money.
Steven Danon, 65, has been charged with 12 felonies relating to sexual assaults of children. He was booked Wednesday afternoon into the Douglas County Jail.
Danon, who is a safety director at an insurance company, serves on the Nebraska State Emergency Response Commission.
Authorities have been investigating allegations against Danon since September 2019, when one young man, then 26, spoke to Omaha police.
The man said he was in a treatment center for drug addiction which, according to an affidavit, "he believed resulted from his years of childhood sexual abuse."
The man told detectives that Danon, a family friend, masturbated and performed oral sex on him starting when he was 11 years old through adulthood. The man said he was friends with Danon's son and spent many nights and weekends at their west Omaha home, where the abuse is alleged to have occurred.
Danon provided drugs and money to the man over the years, the affidavit said.
In May 2020, according to the affidavit, the man died of a drug overdose. Reached Thursday by phone, his mother declined to comment.
The man's mother told police that she learned of the alleged abuse when her son was in treatment and that she "always asked why Danon was hanging out with younger boys," the affidavit said. She said that her son and Danon's son had "basically grown up together."
After her son died, the mother found bank records that showed her son was receiving money from Danon, the affidavit said.
The mother received inpatient treatment records and therapist notes that detailed oral and anal sexual assault by "Steve" and "(the friend's) dad," the affidavit said.
Her son had told therapists that the alleged abuse happened once or twice a week at Danon's home "after drinking and taking drugs" and that he would wake up to Danon sexually assaulting him.
In August, Omaha police detectives spoke to a 27-year-old man who had been identified as a second potential victim.
That man told authorities that Danon had started sexually assaulting him when he was 11 or 12 years old. When he was in his early teens, according to the affidavit, Danon paid him "in exchange for being able to masturbate him and perform oral sex on him."
The man said that the first time he was sexually assaulted, he was at a sleepover at Danon's home, sleeping on a basement couch. He said he remembered Danon waking him up, removing his pants and performing oral sex on him.
The man said Danon gave him cash, marijuana and Xanax and continued to pay him so he wouldn't talk about the alleged abuse, which he said continued through high school.
The man said he had met with Danon at a credit union near 144th and F streets in July 2020 to cash a $2,000 check from Danon. Detectives confirmed the check receipt from Danon to the man and found credit union surveillance video of the two together.
The man said he told only his therapist and his brother about the alleged abuse.
A third man, also 27, spoke to an Omaha police sergeant in August about the investigation into Danon's alleged behavior.
In a follow-up interview last month, the man told police that he had not told the sergeant what Danon had done to him because he "was embarrassed and felt demasculinized," the affidavit said.
He then said it had been a year since the first man died of an overdose and he felt that disclosing the abuse to the police "was the right thing to do."
The man said Danon masturbated and performed oral sex on him in middle school. The two other boys were Danon's "main victims," the man told police, and the abuse against him stopped in high school.
One night when the boys were in middle school, the man told police, the boys had drunk alcohol and done drugs at the Danon home during a sleepover. The boys were "passed out" on Danon's son's bed when he awoke because of a commotion.
He saw Danon, with blood on his face, standing over the first boy. He said he thinks that boy had struck Danon and remembered the boy telling Danon to "get off of me."
The man also said Danon gave the boys money and drugs. He said he could ask Danon for anything and "get what he wanted." He said he had asked Danon for money "for odds and ends" before, and received it.
Danon was named the Great Plains Chapter Safety Professional of the Year in 2019 by the American Society of Safety Professionals. In the early 1990s, he served as the occupational safety and health program director for the Safety and Health Council of Greater Omaha Inc.
Danon is listed as one of the 19 members of the Nebraska State Emergency Response Commission with other private and government officials. He represents the small-business sector and is listed as the vice chairperson. He was appointed to the commission in 1997.
An Omaha police spokesman said investigators think other people may have been victimized. He said anyone with information should contact the Omaha Police Department at 402-444-5636.