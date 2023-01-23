 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Omaha man arrested in connection with 2020 slaying

  • 0

A 57-year-old Omaha man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a 2020 homicide.

Authorities said Jerry L. Johnson is responsible for the April 2020 slaying of 37-year-old Ebony King. Johnson was also arrested on suspicion of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

King was found dead at a North Omaha home near 25th and Hartman avenues on April 15, 2020.

Police previously arrested 33-year-old Anthony Triplett in May 2021 on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with King’s slaying. Triplett pleaded not guilty, and his case was listed as closed as of June 2021, according to court records.

King’s mother, Poline King, said shortly after her daughter’s death that the mother of three saw her children as “her favorite blessing of all.”

People are also reading…

“Everybody who would meet her loved her,” she said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Kremlin says ‘Ukrainian people’ will 'pay the price' if West sends tanks to fight Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News