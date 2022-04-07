Omaha man booked into jail in connection with fiery crash that killed 2 women

A 22-year-old Omaha man has been booked into jail in connection with a fiery crash in west Omaha last week that killed two women.

Zachary Paulison, who turned 22 Wednesday, was released from the hospital and booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of two counts of motor vehicle homicide-DUI and one count of motor vehicle homicide, death of an unborn child.

Police said Paulison's Ford F-250 pickup collided with a Nissan Armada on March 31 near 192nd and F streets. The Nissan caught fire after the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, Sara Zimmerman, 37, and passenger Amanda Schook, 38, both of Gretna, were killed. Zimmerman was 8 months' pregnant.

Zimmerman worked as a Douglas County corrections officer for 15 years. Schook was a speech therapist for about a decade at Brookstone Village, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Omaha.

The two friends died at the scene of the crash. Paulison suffered back and chest fractures, officials said.

Paulison had twice before been issued traffic tickets in Nebraska, according to court records. In September, he was ticketed in Sarpy County by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper for not having valid registration for a Ford F-250 pickup truck.

In November 2017, when he was 17 years old, he was ticketed by a state trooper for driving 93 mph in a 60 mph area on Interstate 680 near Blondo Street. The citation was dismissed after he completed traffic school, court records show.

