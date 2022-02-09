 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Omaha man charged with 2nd-degree murder in assault in Old Market bar

  • 0

The Omaha man accused in the fatal assault of an Oklahoma man at an Old Market bar has been charged with second-degree murder.

OMAHA — The Omaha man accused in the fatal assault of an Oklahoma man at an Old Market bar has been charged with second-degree murder.  

Nolan King

King

Nolan King, 22, also has been charged with use of a weapon, not a firearm.

Police said Rodney Pettit, 41, of Lawton, Oklahoma, was assaulted late Saturday night at the Parliament Pub at 12th and Harney streets. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and died there Monday.

Police were called at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday after Pettit was found unconscious inside the bar.

King was booked into the Douglas County Jail about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of first-degree assault with a weapon. The second-degree murder charge was filed Tuesday.

Police have not said what led to the incident.

Pettit’s death marks the fourth homicide in Omaha this year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea threatens to 'shake the world by firing a missile at the U.S. mainland'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News