Omaha man charged with felony motor vehicle homicide in crash that killed mom of 4

An Omaha man was charged Tuesday in Sarpy County with felony motor vehicle homicide in connection with a crash that killed a mother of four children.

Ulises Pantoja, 24, also was charged with first-offense drunken driving. He is being held in the Sarpy County Jail on $50,000 bail and must pay 10% of that amount, or $5,000, to be released.

Pantoja is accused of causing the death of Candice McDowell, 37, of Omaha, in a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 24. The crash occurred about 10:50 p.m. near 144th and Harrison streets.

Investigators from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said McDowell was heading east on Harrison in a Mitsubishi Outlander and Pantoja was traveling south on 144th in a BMW coupe when the two vehicles collided.

McDowell was taken to Creighton University Medical Center–Bergan Mercy, where she died. Pantoja and passenger Briana Felix-Gabriel, 23, of Omaha, were injured.

According to a social media post by Timber Creek Pizza Pub and Grill, 6718 S. 178th St., McDowell worked as a manager at the restaurant and was driving home from work at the time of the collision. She leaves behind four children, the post said.

Services for McDowell will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Heartland Baptist Church, 2201 W. 19th St., in Sioux City, Iowa.

