Omaha man charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in death of motorcyclist

OMAHA — A 36-year-old Omaha man was charged Monday in Douglas County with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a motorcyclist.

Miguel Penalosa is accused of causing the death of Joseph M. Zadina Jr. in a Sept. 26 crash at the intersection of Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street, an Omaha police spokesman said. Penalosa also was charged with driving with a suspended license.

Investigators determined that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Penalosa was southbound on Saddle Creek Road at about 7:25 p.m. The Jeep turned east onto Hamilton Street and was struck by a northbound 2009 Harley-Davidson driven by Zadina.

Zadina was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died during surgery.