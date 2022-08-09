Omaha man charged with murder held without bail

OMAHA — An Omaha man charged with first-degree murder and sexual assault of a 58-year-old woman was ordered Friday to be held without bail.

Lorenzo Washington, 31, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Rita Hash at an apartment near Maple Street and Maplewood Boulevard.

During a court appearance Friday, prosecutors said Hash was found dead from strangulation in her apartment July 3.

Hash was found unclothed. She had bruises on her body and neck, as well as injuries indicating she was sexually assaulted.

Witnesses reported seeing Washington and Hash together.

In the bedroom, investigators found used condoms. The condoms and marks on Hash's neck contained Washington's DNA.

Washington was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault, both felony charges. He will appear in court next month.