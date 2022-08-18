Omaha man charged with second-degree murder held on no bail

A 20-year-old Omaha man charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a woman at the Florence Tower apartments was ordered held on no bail Tuesday in Douglas County Court.
Davon Brown also is charged with the use of a weapon to commit a felony in the slaying of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston.
Prosecutor Rachael Henderson said in court Tuesday that officers were called to the apartments at 5100 Florence Blvd. at 8:45 a.m. Friday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found Houston dead with a gunshot wound to her head and a rifle near her.
Henderson and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine provided this account:
Police were told that people were staying over in the apartment. Brown reportedly reached into a closet, pulled out an unloaded rifle and loaded it.
A man in the apartment asked Brown what he was doing and told him to put the rifle down. Brown then pointed the rifle at Houston and fired. The shot hit Houston in the forehead.
The man told police that Brown asked him to help hide Houston's body, but the man refused. Brown then fled on foot.
Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Brown in connection with Houston's death. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail late Sunday.
