Omaha man drowns after saving son in East Lake Okoboji

An Omaha man became entangled in weeds in East Lake Okoboji and drowned Wednesday morning after saving his son from the very same weeds, according to local law enforcement.
Brandon J. Urban, 41, was at the lake in northwest Iowa when his son fell off a paddleboard and became entangled in weeds, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. He swam out to his son’s location and freed the boy, but Urban became entangled himself and was unable to remain above water.
He was not wearing a lifejacket, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded around 11:26 a.m. after receiving a report of a man who was struggling and disappeared below the water off the west shore of East Lake Okoboji near Francis Sites Drive in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Urban’s friends managed to locate him underwater and brought him to the shore, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lifesaving measures were administered at the scene and as Urban was transported by ambulance to Lakes Regional Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident remains under investigation, according to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Alexis Lerae Wallace
|Date Missing:
|08-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXIS is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Damien Ray Hartman
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAMIEN is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ayden Samuel Rednest
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AYDEN is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph A Jane
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|162
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
JOSEPH is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 162 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Ryhan Zachariah Hoque
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RYHAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 115 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Abi Gurung
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|7
|Current Age:
|7
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|3'01
|Weight:
|48
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ABI is a 7 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 3'01" tall and weighed 48 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kay Emmanuel Mouandza
|Date Missing:
|08-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KAY is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ajah Simona Lewis
|Date Missing:
|08-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Jeffrey D Dercole
|Date Missing:
|07-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|51
|Current Age:
|51
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Central City PD
JEFFREY is a 51 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Elija A Rivera
|Date Missing:
|07-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ELIJA is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'01" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Daiionna M Thornton
|Date Missing:
|07-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|112
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
DAIIONNA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angelica Franco
|Date Missing:
|07-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELICA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Mayalyn G Thompson
|Date Missing:
|07-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Unknown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MAYALYN is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Unknown hair and Unknown eyes.
Judy L Ike
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
JUDY is a 17 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jadelyn Lorraine Nelson
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JADELYN is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Brandon Michael Chase
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
BRANDON is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Alencia Victoria Perez
|Date Missing:
|07-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALENCIA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Chloe Josephine Seichrist
|Date Missing:
|07-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
CHLOE is a 13 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 165 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Blue eyes.
Jessamine Mercado
|Date Missing:
|07-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSAMINE is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Benjamin Karl Garrett
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'04
|Weight:
|195
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BENJAMIN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'04" tall and weighed 195 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Aiyana Prime
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AIYANA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Tyrell Michael Givens
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'05
|Weight:
|230
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYRELL is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'05" tall and weighed 230 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jennifer N Klevemann
|Date Missing:
|07-11-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JENNIFER is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Keyera R Hayden
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
KEYERA is a 28 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shawn Michael Wasser
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|26
|Current Age:
|26
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHAWN is a 26 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Dabiel Salado-lorenzo
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DABIEL is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jajuan Carter
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|124
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAJUAN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 124 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Narcese P Roubideaux
|Date Missing:
|07-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|North Platte PD
NARCESE is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Korvante L Hill
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KORVANTE is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jamarion L Carter
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JAMARION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Steven Roy Powell
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|285
|Agency:
|McCook PD
STEVEN is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 285 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Sara Smith
|Date Missing:
|07-09-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SARA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Caden Daniel Willis
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CADEN is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tylan Hawkins
|Date Missing:
|07-08-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TYLAN is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Heavenly Tyler
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'09
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HEAVENLY is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'09" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alfred B Williams
|Date Missing:
|07-07-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALFRED is a 35 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 210 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zymira Iyanna Royal
|Date Missing:
|07-06-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ZYMIRA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Amariontae D Flood
|Date Missing:
|08-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AMARIONTAE is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ashley Solis Tavarez
|Date Missing:
|08-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
ASHLEY is a 14 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Carter S Wagner
|Date Missing:
|08-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'00
|Weight:
|98
|Agency:
|Columbus PD
CARTER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 98 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Ruby Alexander Perez Chan
|Date Missing:
|08-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
RUBY is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander Jene Andersen
|Date Missing:
|08-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|118
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXANDER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 118 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Brian Prater
|Date Missing:
|08-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|250
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
BRIAN is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 250 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Adriana Le Vuong
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADRIANA is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Alfonso Rafael Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|08-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|19
|Current Age:
|19
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALFONSO is a 19 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
ALFONSO has a cross with his mother's name tattooed on his left arm.
Ryan Jeffrey Harger
|Date Missing:
|07-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|39
|Current Age:
|39
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|165
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RYAN is a 39 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 165 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.