Omaha man fired through a hotel door, killing the wrong man. Now a family mourns their brother

OMAHA -- One by one, the women in Andrew Brown’s life strode to the front of a courtroom Wednesday, turning to the man who killed Brown.

His cousin. His big sister. His twin.

One by one, they said they forgave Lawrence O. Bolden. They had to, they said through their tears. Not only did their God demand it; there’s no way they could go on “carrying hatred” in their hearts.

“I do have to forgive you,” twin Andrea Brown said. “I want the court to know my brother was loved; he was somebody; he was my other half.

“You stole someone from me that I can never get back. I will never see him again.”

Their forgiveness didn’t help them make sense of the shooting.

Bolden, 34, and Brown, 38, had been friends, at times down on their luck and staying at the Motel 6 at 10919 J St.

Bolden had gotten into an argument with three men over who owned a puppy that was at the motel. One of the men had flashed a starter pistol at Bolden, then the three departed to a different part of the motel.

That scared an already paranoid Bolden, who was strung out on meth, his attorney, Assistant Public Defender Kyle Melia, told a judge Wednesday.

Unaware of any of this, Brown went to open his motel room door, perhaps to see what the commotion was about. Bolden pulled his handgun — and fired through the door.

The bullet struck Brown, killing him. Bolden then ran to a gas station to get help and soon after told police what had happened. He thought he was firing in self-defense against the three men but mistakenly fired into Brown’s room. He acknowledged he had no reason to shoot Brown.

For that, Douglas County District Judge Russell Bowie sentenced Bolden Wednesday to 40 to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder. Under state law, which cuts most sentences in half, Bolden must serve 20 years in prison before he is eligible for parole. Absent parole, he’ll serve 25 years.

Prosecutor Amy Jacobsen, a deputy Douglas County attorney, said the case proves why felons like Bolden are not allowed to possess guns. On one end of the spectrum, Jacobsen said, there’s the felon who stores a gun at his house for protection. On the other end is Bolden, who had just been released Jan. 11, 2021, from prison for being an accomplice in a robbery. Just before that sentence, he had served prison time for meth possession.

He had no business being around guns, Jacobsen said.

“What the state can’t get away from — he never, ever should have had a gun,” she said. “And he used that gun while he was high on meth.”

Brown’s mother, Marie Brown-William, said a third factor made the case outrageous. At the end of a recent prison term for being a robbery accomplice, Lincoln prison officials had caught Bolden with contraband.

Prison staff said they found a phone charger and an “I owe you” note with lists of names and numbers under his mattress. They then said they found a “significant amount” of meth hidden in the folds of a bandana on a shelf in his locker.

The drugs, discovered in late December, could have led to a new felony charge — or a loss of good time. A disciplinary hearing was set for Jan. 12, 2021, but Bolden was released the day before. When he didn’t show up for the hearing, the disciplinary action was dismissed.

Nine days later, Bolden killed Brown.

Melia, Bolden’s attorney, said Bolden suffered not just from addiction but from mental illness. For his part, Bolden swiveled in his defendant’s chair, gazed out into the courtroom gallery and apologized to both Brown’s family and his own. Several members of the families know each other. Several were moved to tears.

“If I could trade places with him, I would,” Bolden said. “I feel like you’re family to me also. I’m sorry for taking him away from you all. I understand my actions caused a lot of grief.”

The grief was evident in the hallway. Older sister Shannon Brown scrolled her phone for pictures of her baby brother. She talked about having to hold part of a recent baby shower at the cemetery. The reason: Andrew was such a proud uncle — he loved to sing and dance with his nephews and nieces. He wouldn’t have wanted to miss the celebration.

Meanwhile, Brown’s mother stopped a reporter leaving the courthouse. “Make sure you put in there, I do forgive that young man and I hope he gets the help he needs,” Marie Brown-William said. “But my family — we’re a mess without Andrew.”

Mom said her son had been through a battle with drugs but was working hard to stay clean. He had worked at Hope of Glory Church near 34th and Burt streets and would “give you the boots off his feet if you asked him.”

Across the fifth-floor hallway, twin sister Andrea wept against a wall, choking out, “I just don’t understand it.” A female Douglas County sheriff’s sergeant approached her and gave her a hug. Andrea collapsed her face into the sergeant’s chest.

“He was my left hand; I was his right,” she said. “I was his No. 1 protector. And now there’s just a void I can’t describe.”

She paused.

“Y’all pick these guns up for no reason and it’s not OK.”

