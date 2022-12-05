Omaha man gets prison time for leaving noose for Black co-worker to find

OMAHA — An Omaha man was sentenced to four months in prison Friday after pleading guilty to placing a noose on the seat of a floor scrubber used only by his Black co-worker.

Bruce Quinn, 66, was charged with one count of interference with federally protected activities, a federal civil rights violation, earlier this year. In pleading guilty, Quinn admitted that he placed the noose on the seat to intimidate the Black employee and interfere with his employment.

According to court documents, the charge arises from an incident in June 2020. A Black employee at Oriental Trading Co. in La Vista, where Quinn also worked, walked in to find a small noose laid on the seat of his floor scrubber. He was the only Black employee trained to use the floor scrubber.

The noose, which was made of orange twine that had been twisted and knotted to resemble a noose, caused the Black employee to become "extremely distraught." He did not return to work for multiple days afterward and later told investigators he thought the noose was a death threat directed at him, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Nebraska.

Court documents show that Quinn admitted to investigators that he knew the noose would be threatening and upsetting to his co-worker. According to the plea agreement, Quinn also said that "Nazi stuff doesn't make Black people crazy, but a hangman's noose certainly would" during an interview with investigators.

In addition to four months in prison, Quinn also will serve one year of supervised release upon leaving prison. He faced a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

A restitution hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 6.