Omaha man pleads no contest to charges of child enticement, possession of child pornography

A 29-year-old Omaha man faces decades in prison for enticing children, thanks to the quick thinking of his child victims, a child’s father and the resourcefulness of a fugitive unit that tracked him down in Central America.

Adam Hawhee, 29, pleaded no contest Tuesday to seven felonies, including child enticement and possession of child pornography. Douglas County District Judge J Russell Derr will sentence Hawhee in December. He faces up to 88 years in prison.

Hawhee also pleaded no contest to failure to appear for a pretrial hearing in March when he fled to Nicaragua. After posting $135,000 bail, Hawhee became the rare Douglas County defendant who not only skips town but flees the country. Police tracked down Hawhee in Nicaragua in April and returned him to Omaha in May.

Prosecutors and Hawhee reached a plea agreement after he was originally charged with two counts of child enticement and 26 counts of possession of child pornography.

In March 2020, Hawhee tried to entice two 7-year-old girls at an Omaha park near 84th Avenue and Decatur streets. He told one girl that he “liked her lips” and that she was “cute” and took photos of the girls. Police went to Hawhee’s home with a search warrant, seized electronic devices and found over 100 images of child pornography, including some involving children as young as toddlers.

Hawhee bonded out. Then in July 2020, Hawhee tried to coax a boy to his vehicle near Cottonwood Elementary School. The boy told police that he ran home after the man exposed his genitals.

The boy’s father followed the vehicle, and investigators went to Hawhee’s home and arrested him.

All told, his bail was set at $135,000. He posted it — and then fled to Nicaragua. Upon his return, Derr set what was believed to be the highest bail in Douglas County history: $50 million.

“The victims and their parents did a really good job of alerting police,” Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said. “We had a very good case. Now, the two 7-year-olds won’t have to testify, and we still got a conviction on those charges.”

