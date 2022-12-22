Omaha man pleads no contest to second-degree murder in shooting of acquaintance

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OMAHA — A 26-year-old Omaha man pleaded no contest Tuesday to second-degree murder and three other felonies in the shooting death of an acquaintance during an argument. 

​Daniel Atherton also is charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony, attempted robbery, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will be sentenced in March.

Daniel Atherton

Atherton

Atherton was found guilty of fatally shooting Clinton Brownlee, 39, on May 26 outside of Brownlee’s home near 65th Street and Ames Avenue in Omaha. Brownlee was found with a gunshot to the chest just before 6:40 p.m. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where he died.

Brenda Beadle, chief deputy Douglas County attorney, said Atherton and Brownlee knew each other. The two men were among a group of people who had been collecting scrap metal when an argument began.

Witnesses told police that Atherton became angry and pulled out a handgun and shot Brownlee. Atherton initially fled on foot but returned to the front yard, where he was arrested. Police recovered the gun in a nearby yard.

