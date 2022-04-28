Omaha man remembered for his ability to make wide range of friends

A 22-year-old Omaha man fatally shot Easter Sunday night near 60th Street and Ames Avenue had “a rainbow of friends,” his mother said.

Eltio M. “Tio” Plater Jr. was shot shortly before 11 p.m. April 17 near a convenience store at 4219 N. 60th St. He was taken to Immanuel Medical Center by a private vehicle before being transferred to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead 2½ hours later.

His mother, Alicia Plater of Omaha, said her son had never been in trouble and was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.” A review of Nebraska judicial records found no charges against him.

“He had a rainbow of friends,” his mother said. “Black, White, Asian, Hispanic, it didn’t matter to him. He literally was a free spirit who loved everyone unconditionally.”

A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant St. An online fundraiser has been established in Plater’s name to help his family with expenses.

Plater, who attended Northwest High and was a 2018 graduate of Benson High, was the father of a 5-month-old girl. He loved to cook, his mother said, and recently began applying to attend culinary classes at Metro Community College.

“Cooking was his way of giving back,” his mother said. “He loved to cook for special events like birthdays. He really liked making sushi and authentic tacos.”

Alicia Plater, who works as a traveling nurse, said her son was always willing to accompany her on an out-of-town work trip. She recalled a time in Albuquerque, New Mexico, when “Tio” arrived to help her make the drive back to Omaha.

“We had some clothes that we wanted to donate to a homeless shelter before we left town,” she said. “We got to the shelter and there was a homeless man laying on the sidewalk, looking very cold. Tio jumped out of the car with a coat to cover him up, and that man looked shocked. But that was the kind of son I had.”

Jennifer Dalbey, who taught Plater when he attended Northwest High, said he was a good student.

“My heart breaks for all of Tio’s family and friends, which I am sure there are many,” Dalbey said. “His smile, his wit and his charm lit up the classroom.”

An Omaha police spokesman said Plater’s slaying is “still a very active investigation.”

