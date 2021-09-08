Omaha man sentenced for repeatedly hanging girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter

Omaha Police Detective Alexis Boults wrote that the incident “continued for five minutes.”

A detective searching Coleman’s phone then found another video from a half-hour before. In that video, the 2-year-old was in her car seat. Coleman “could be seen wrapping the same pink scarf around the victim’s neck multiple times, while she was seated in the car seat.”

“The victim can be seen on video turning red and blue in the face,” Boults wrote. “The victim appeared to try crying but was unable to because the ligature was pulled so tightly by the suspect to stop her from breathing, speaking or crying.”

Coleman’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Kyle Melia, said Tuesday that Coleman was embarrassed and ashamed of his actions. Judge Dougherty had noted Coleman’s criminal record, which included an earlier child abuse case in which a child suffered broken bones and burns from a heating pad. Coleman had just gotten out of prison four months before this abuse.

For his part, Coleman told the judge: “I am mortified by these actions. It’s a struggle every day for me. I’m very sorry.”

In more than four decades as a lawyer, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said this case came as close to any as he has had that fit the definition of torture.