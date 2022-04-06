 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha man sentenced for robbery in connection with 2019 homicide; Lincoln man awaits murder trial

Bryan Beers-Cruz

Beers-Cruz

A 19-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the 2019 slaying of another man.

Sarpy County District Judge George Thompson sentenced Bryan Beers-Cruz to six to 12 years on both charges Monday. The sentences will be served at the same time.

Under Nebraska sentencing guidelines, Beers-Cruz must serve at least half of the lower end of the sentence before he becomes eligible for parole. He is credited with 828 days he already has spent in jail.

Armando Acosta

Armando Acosta
Alfredo V. Dominguez III

Alfred Dominguez III

Prosecutors said Beers-Cruz conspired with Armando J. Acosta, 18, Alfredo V. Dominguez III, 25, and Crystal Carreno-Villa, 18, to rob Randy Garcia-Ramos, 19, of Omaha, on Dec. 28, 2019. A passerby spotted the body of Garcia-Ramos about 3 a.m. that day in the area of Columbus Avenue and Denver Street just east of U.S. 75 in Bellevue.

Beers-Cruz and Carreno-Villa later were found in a blue Toyota belonging to Garcia-Ramos. They were caught when the Toyota crashed near U.S. 75 and Q Street.

Crystal Carreno-Villa

Crystal Carreno-Villa

Dominguez, a Lincoln resident, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Garcia-Ramos during the robbery. He is awaiting trial.

Acosta was found guilty of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was sentenced to four to 12 years on each charge with the sentences to be served at the same time.

Carreno-Villa was found guilty of conspiracy to commit a robbery. She will be sentenced in June.

