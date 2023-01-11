Omaha man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges

OMAHA — An Omaha man who placed a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse in 2020 has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges.

Thomas Trouba, 28, was sentenced Thursday for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, THC and MDMA, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska.

Trouba was arrested Sept. 18, 2020, on suspicion of making terroristic threats and placing a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse.

Later that day, an investigator saw Trouba remove large containers from his home, place them into his pickup truck and drive off. Officers then approached Trouba after he stopped in a parking lot and searched his truck. They found several hundred thousand dollars in cash, marijuana and other substances containing THC, the office said.

After obtaining a search warrant, investigators searched Trouba’s home and found an additional $16,000, MDMA, Adderall, hash oil and marijuana.

As part of the federal sentencing, Trouba will forfeit his home, truck and more than $400,000, officials said.

The case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.