OMAHA -- An Omaha man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for his role in a July 4 fireworks attack in Sarpy County.

Jeremy D. Brown, 41, will serve three to four years for first-degree assault, according to court records.

Brown, 37-year-old Brittany King and 19-year-old Maddix Foss were involved in an incident near 135th and Redwood Streets around 7 p.m. on Independence Day last year.

A group of people approached a family sitting outside a house and shot Roman candles at them. A fight ensued, and two people were injured.

In addition to the wounds caused by the fireworks, one victim suffered internal injuries, and another suffered serious injuries to his head. The incident appeared to be random because there was no known connection between the defendants and the victims.

Brown will receive credit for 61 days he has already served in custody, according to court records.

King was sentenced on Feb. 28 to two consecutive sentences of two to four years in prison for her charges related to the incident and Foss is scheduled to be sentenced April 18.