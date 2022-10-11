 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha man set for sentencing for leaving noose where Black co-worker would find it

An Omaha man will face up to a year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine for leaving a small noose on a floor scrubber used solely by his Black co-worker.

Bruce Quinn was charged with interference with federally protected activities and pleaded guilty last month.

In the plea agreement, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lecia Wright said June 18, 2020, Quinn, then an employee at Oriental Trading Company in Omaha, tied a piece of twine into a noose and put it onto the seat of the floor scrubber, knowing that a Black co-worker would see it.

When the employee discovered it, he was visibly upset, she said.

Wright said in an interview as part of the investigation that followed, Quinn admitted knowing a noose would be threatening and upsetting to his co-worker and interfere with the man's employment.

She said Quinn said: "Nazi stuff doesn't make Black people crazy. But a hangman's noose certainly would."

He is set for sentencing in December in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

