Omaha man was drunk and driving more than 100 mph before fatal crash, police say

OMAHA — A 21-year-old man was driving his Ford F-250 pickup at more than 100 mph and his blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit when the pickup hit an SUV, killing the two women inside, Omaha police say.

Zachary Paulison, now 22, has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide-DUI and one count of motor vehicle homicide of an unborn child-DUI. If convicted of all counts, he faces a maximum of 43 years in prison.

Paulison appeared in court Thursday afternoon via videoconference link and was ordered held on $1 million bail, which is what the prosecutor requested.

Gretna friends Sara Zimmerman and Amanda Schook were killed in the collision, which occurred just before 11 p.m. March 31 at 192nd and F streets.

Zimmerman, 37, was a Douglas County correctional officer and was 8 months' pregnant with her fourth child — a boy. Schook, 38, was a speech therapist and mother to three children.

Zimmerman was driving a Nissan Armada south on 192nd Street with Schook as a passenger. Paulison was heading east on F Street when his pickup hit the SUV, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.

The SUV rolled and caught fire. Zimmerman and Schook were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the unborn baby.

Prosecutor Ryan Lindberg said the women died of blunt-force trauma to the head, neck and extremities, and the baby sustained a skull fracture.

Paulison was taken to a hospital for back and chest fractures. He was booked into the Sarpy County Jail on Wednesday.

A blood draw from Paulison taken about 30 minutes after the collision showed his blood-alcohol level at 0.161% — double the 0.08% legal limit. His urine also tested positive for cannabinoids, according to an affidavit.

Data from the pickup showed that Paulison was driving 104.7 mph five seconds before the crash and 102.3 mph at the time of the collision. The posted speed limit on F Street is 45 mph.

Omaha police investigators determined that Paulison had several alcoholic drinks at The Mark, at 20902 Cumberland Drive, over a two-hour period. Police said he left that bar about 7:30 p.m. and headed to Addy's Sports Bar and Grill, at 1515 S. 204th St., arriving about 10 minutes later.

Police said Paulison continued to drink at Addy's until he left at 10:52 p.m. A bartender said she offered to call for a ride for Paulison, the affidavit said.

