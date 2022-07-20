Omaha man who drove drunk sentenced to prison for killing mother of 4

A 24-year-old Omaha man who pleaded guilty to motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk has been sentenced to 16 to 20 years in prison.

Ulises Pantoja caused the death of 37-year-old Candice McDowell of Omaha when he sped through the intersection of 144th and Harrison streets on Nov. 24, 2021. His southbound BMW coupe collided with a Mitsubishi Outlander driven by McDowell that was eastbound on Harrison Street.

The Sarpy County Attorney's Office said witnesses described Pantoja as driving at "an extremely high rate of speed." His blood-alcohol content later tested at 0.134%, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%.

McDowell, the mother of four children, was driving home from work at Timber Creek Pizza Pub and Grill in Omaha the night before Thanksgiving. She was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where she died.

"Mr. Pantoja's decision to drink and drive ended Candice's life and took her from her family and friends," Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Scott Earl said.

Sarpy County District Judge George Thompson sentenced Pantoja on Monday. Under Nebraska sentencing guidelines, Pantoja must serve at least half of the minimum sentence before he is eligible for parole.