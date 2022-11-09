Omaha man who drove past barricades during Halloween block party appears in court

OMAHA — The man who was shot by an Omaha police officer after he drove past barricades during a Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood appeared in court Tuesday.

Dontavius Levering, 31, was ordered held on $500,000 bail. He is facing charges of attempted assault on an officer and use of a deadly weapon (car) to commit a felony.

Levering would have to pay 10%, or $50,000 of the $500,000, to be released from jail.

If convicted of both charges, he could face up to 100 years in prison.

Authorities said he drove around the barricades that closed off several blocks of Minne Lusa Boulevard in northern Omaha on Halloween night. The boulevard was blocked off so that hundreds of trick-or-treaters could enjoy the many candy stations that were set up as part of the neighborhood’s annual bash.

Witnesses said Levering was revving the gas, driving forward and abruptly stopping the car and almost hitting children as adults yelled at him to stop.

Levering drove the wrong way on part of the boulevard and around the medians with his lights off, the Omaha Police Department said.

Officer Bryson Blandford was assigned to work the event and was handing out candy to kids from the trunk of a police cruiser when he saw Levering driving toward a crowd. Blandford moved kids out of the way, put his hand out and yelled “Stop” multiple times, but Levering continued to drive, officials said.

Blandford fired seven shots, striking Levering three times — in the jaw and each shoulder.

Levering drove into a curb and the vehicle stopped. No one else was injured.

Levering was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. After he was released from the hospital Friday evening, he was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Blandford was placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, but will return to duty soon, an Omaha police spokesman said Tuesday. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said that based on body camera footage and witness statements, he thinks Blandford acted correctly.

Levering had his left arm in a sling during Tuesday’s hearing.

Assistant Douglas County Public Defender Kathleen Babcock said Levering was living with his mother, has a 12th grade education and worked a housekeeping job. Babcock said she thinks there were medical and mental factors at play with Levering.