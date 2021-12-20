Omaha man who pleaded guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot is cooperating with investigators

OMAHA -- An Omaha man who recorded himself just outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is cooperating with federal investigators several months after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the insurrection.

Brandon Straka, 45, was scheduled to appear in court for sentencing in the coming week, but prosecutors and Straka’s attorneys on Friday requested that the proceedings be delayed for a month, according to a court filing.

The request, first reported by the news outlet Politico on Friday, states that earlier this month Straka provided the government with information that could impact prosecutors’ sentencing recommendation.

“Because the government’s sentencing recommendation may be impacted based on the newly discovered information, the government and defendant request a 30-day continuance of this case so that the information can be properly evaluated,” the motion states.

Straka’s cooperation signals that he is adhering to the terms of a plea agreement in which the government dropped a felony charge.

Straka admitted, via a court filing, that he recorded a video outside the Capitol. In the video, he is heard yelling “Go! Go! Go!” to encourage others to illegally enter the Capitol. Straka is also heard on the video chiming in with a crowd chanting “Take it! Take it!” as others tried to take a Capitol Police officer’s shield.

Straka pleaded guilty in October to one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Under the plea deal, Straka agreed to cooperate with law enforcement by providing copies of his social media accounts, postings, videos and photos. He also agreed to submit to an interview with law enforcement.

“Your client can accomplish this through an in-person meeting with a law enforcement agent to allow the law enforcement agent to look through social media accounts on your client’s phone or other device or by providing these items through counsel,” the plea agreement said.

A local attorney representing Straka did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Straka’s prominence on the right rose in recent years. He vocally supported former President Donald Trump and is credited with starting the #WalkAway campaign, which encouraged Democrats to leave their party. Straka spoke at a #WalkAway rally in Omaha in October 2020, along with 2nd District Congressman Don Bacon and others.

One day before the insurrection, Straka spoke at a rally in Washington, where Trump supporters protested the results of the 2020 election. Without evidence, Trump continues to claim that he, not President Joe Biden, won the election.

Those claims ultimately fueled demonstrations on Jan. 6 and led Trump’s supporters to storm the Capitol as Congress gathered to certify the election results.

Straka was arrested in Omaha on Jan. 25. In an arrest affidavit, an FBI special agent said that in the video, Straka was wearing the same hat, sunglasses and coat that he wore during his speech on Jan. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0