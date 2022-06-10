Omaha man who recorded people in restroom of retirement home pleads guilty

An Omaha man charged with secretly recording people who were using the restroom at a west Omaha retirement center and in his home has pleaded guilty.

Jason Hunter, 43, pleaded to a total of 12 counts of unlawful intrusion by recording an image or video of a person without their consent.

Eleven of the counts represented each person who was unknowingly recorded using the toilet in an employee bathroom at Lakeside retirement community, 17475 Frances St. According to affidavits, Hunter worked as a cook at the retirement center, which is owned by Immanuel.

The 12th count against Hunter, which was classified as a separate case, stemmed from a minor who was recorded last fall in various states of undress in the bathroom at Hunter’s residence. Hunter originally was charged with two counts in that case. The second count was dismissed as a result of a plea agreement in which Hunter pleaded guilty to one count for each victim.

A sentencing hearing tentatively has been scheduled for Aug. 11, but the date could change pending the completion of a sex offender evaluation.

Hunter’s pleas, which were entered Friday, stem from a series of incidents that occurred from September 2021 to the time a cellphone was discovered by a Lakeside employee on Dec. 13.

According to court documents from January, the employee discovered the cellphone propped up between a wall and a bench in the single-occupant restroom. The man stopped the recording and saw that the phone contained a video of him using the toilet. The video also briefly showed a person setting up the phone at the start of the recording, though the video did not show the person’s face.

After the employee discovered the cellphone, Lakeside staff contacted executives at Immanuel, who then contacted the Omaha Police Department.

Police placed Hunter at the scene after having viewed security camera footage, which was shot from the hallway outside the bathroom. The footage appeared to show that Hunter was in the restroom Dec. 13 when the phone started recording. Police said in court documents that Hunter was wearing the same clothes as the person in the cellphone video.

Lindsey Grove, a deputy Douglas County attorney, noted Friday in Douglas County District Court that all the victims at the retirement center were Hunter’s co-workers.

During the investigation, police found videos depicting the minor child using the bathroom at Hunter’s residence. Police said Hunter admitted in an interview to placing a camera there.

Each count to which Hunter pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.

