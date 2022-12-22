Omaha man who threw mail into a dumpster sentenced to probation

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OMAHA — An Omaha man has been sentenced to probation for throwing mail into a dumpster while he was a mail carrier in Tekamah.

Matthew J. Doherty, 36, was sentenced in federal court Monday to two years' probation for mail desertion, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Nebraska.

Between Feb. 28 and March 9, Doherty discarded at least 46 pieces of mail in a dumpster in Tekamah instead of delivering it to its intended recipients or returning it to the post office, the release said.

The case was investigated by the inspector general's office for the U.S. Postal Service.

