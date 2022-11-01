 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Omaha officer shoots man after car drives through barricades at Halloween block party

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha police shot a man near Minne Lusa Boulevard during the annual "Halloween on the Boolevard."

A man who drove through a barricaded area during a neighborhood Halloween celebration was shot by an Omaha police officer Monday night.

The incident occurred during the well-known annual Halloween block party in the Minne Lusa neighborhood north of Miller Park.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said a car was seen driving recklessly through a blocked-off area shortly after 7 p.m. Children and adults were out in the neighborhood for trick-or-treating at the time of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was shot by an Omaha police officer and taken to Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries. Police say that no one else was injured in the incident.

Chrissy Lopez, a Minne Lusa resident, said that the vehicle initially drove slowly through the crowd as people yelled at the driver to stop.

People are also reading…

“He would stop and then drive a little more,” she said. “I heard his engine rev and people started screaming, and I thought ‘Oh no.’ And then I heard the gunshots, and everybody just started screaming and running and crying.”

Police and firefighters were already on the scene for the block party, which is put on by the Miller Park Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association and draws thousands of people to the area each year.

The incident is still under investigation, and the name of the driver has not yet been released.

Lincoln man, 40, charged with sexual assault of child

Omaha man's murder trial begins in case over Lincoln man who was shot in his home

Lincoln woman sues answering service that failed to tell midwife she was in labor

Lincoln City Council chair Tammy Ward pleads guilty to DUI as part of plea deal

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA’s New off Side Technology Will Make the World Cup Faster and More Accurate Than Ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News