Omaha pedestrians dodge rocks, patio furniture thrown from Old Market rooftop

Pedestrians in downtown Omaha found themselves dodging deck chairs, tables and bricks that were thrown from the rooftop of an Old Market apartment building over the weekend.

Omahan Lisa Brauer said Monday that she barely avoided being struck by several objects thrown from the nine-story Old Market Lofts apartments at 10th and Jones streets. Brauer, 29, who works for Park Omaha, was checking parking meters about 8 p.m. Saturday when a rock landed on the ground close to her and some people who were gathered on the ground-level patio.

"Someone (on the patio) yelled, 'Knock it off,'" Brauer said. "I started moving on, checking meters, when a metal table, a metal chair and grill rack all fell less than 6 inches from me."

Brauer said a ceramic pot also narrowly missed her as she ran to take cover under the nearby 10th Street Bridge. She called 911 from there. A police officer found her there, badly shaken, and she ended her shift early.

"I didn't know what was going on or if I was being targeted," she said. "Those things could have killed me."

Jason Calvert, 50, said he lives in the building and was sitting outside on the patio when the items started to come off the roof. He said he recognized four boys he estimated are between 13 to 15 years old who live in the building throwing things from the roof.

"That woman could have been killed," Calvert said. "I gave police (the teens') descriptions and told them where they live. I know that the (building) management is going over the (surveillance) video to identify them."

According to a police report, a 2017 Ram 3500 pickup truck parked outside the building had about $2,000 in damage. Scratches and dents to the hood of the pickup, which belongs to a South Dakota man, were caused by projectiles from the roof, police said.

An Omaha police spokesman said officers are investigating what happened.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0