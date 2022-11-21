Omaha police arrest 3 in connection with Ames Avenue mass shooting

OMAHA — Omaha police have arrested three people in connection with a mass shooting Nov. 13 that left one woman dead and at least seven people injured.

Two of the people arrested were also shooting victims: Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28, and Imhotep Davis, 25, according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department. The third, 25-year-old Kiwan Dampeer, is accused of firing the shots.

Charges have not been filed yet against Lampkin-Davis or Davis. Police said Lampkin-Davis was arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on school property and being an accessory to a felony, while Davis was arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on school property, tampering with evidence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors have filed charges against Dampeer, who faces four felonies: possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm at an occupied building, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possessing a firearm on school grounds.

According to an arrest affidavit for Dampeer, officers were called to 33rd Street and Ames Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. Nov. 13 for reports of a shooting. The shooting took place at a birthday party, according to the affidavit, in a multi-use building next to Skinner Elementary School.

Inside of the home, 20-year-old Karly Wood was found with multiple gunshot wounds. She died at a hospital. The seven others who were shot are expected to recover from their injuries.

Detectives subpoenaed video footage from the school after multiple spent shell casings were found in the parking lot. According to the affidavit, the video showed a male pointing a handgun at the building as he stood in the parking lot.

Upon reviewing the video, a detective recognized the male as Dampeer. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop Wednesday and was ordered held on $750,000 bail.

Dampeer was on supervised release after completing a stint in federal prison for marijuana and firearms offenses at the time of the shooting.