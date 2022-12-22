Omaha police arrest man in slaying of 20-year-old woman

OMAHA — Omaha police have arrested a man in connection with the slaying of 20-year-old Karly Wood in November.
Imhotep Davis, 25, has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Wood at a party Nov. 13 near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. At least seven other people, including Davis, were injured when shots were fired at about 4 a.m.
Davis also was arrested on suspicion of first-degree felony assault and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony. He previously was arrested on suspicion of gun possession on school property, tampering with evidence related to this investigation and gun possession by prohibited person.
Tyvel Lampkin-Davis, 28, has been charged with accessory to a felony and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds in connection with the shooting, and Kiwan Dampeer, 25, faces four firearm-related charges. Dampeer is accused of firing the shots. Lampkin-Davis also was among those who were injured at the party. Dampeer has been charged with four felonies: possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, discharging a firearm at an occupied building, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possessing a firearm on school grounds. According to an arrest affidavit for Dampeer, officers were called to 33rd Street and Ames Avenue, which is near Omaha North High School, shortly after 4 a.m. Nov. 13 to investigate reports of a shooting. Wood was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, where she died. Detectives subpoenaed video footage from the school after multiple spent shell casings were found in the parking lot. According to the affidavit, the video showed a man pointing a handgun at the building as he stood in the parking lot. Upon reviewing the video, a detective recognized the man as Dampeer. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop Wednesday and was ordered held on $750,000 bail.
Dampeer was on supervised release after completing a stint in federal prison for marijuana and firearms offenses at the time of the shooting.
Most popular baby names for boys in Nebraska
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Nebraska using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Nebraska in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren't inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
Canva
#50. Ethan
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 38
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#46. Michael (tie)
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
Canva
#46. Joseph (tie)
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
- Rank: #28
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#46. Jacob (tie)
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#46. Aiden (tie)
Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 39
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,252
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#45. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 40
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#41. Nolan (tie)
Nolan is a name of Irish origin meaning "champion".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 41
National
- Rank: #60
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,319
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#41. Lincoln (tie)
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 41
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#41. Isaac (tie)
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 41
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#40. Bennett
Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning "blessed".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 42
National
- Rank: #90
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,917
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#39. Beau
Beau is a name of French origin meaning "beautiful".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 46
National
- Rank: #94
- Number of babies in 2021: 3,793
Canva
#38. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 47
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#36. Jameson (tie)
Jameson is a name of English origin meaning "son of James".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 48
National
- Rank: #80
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,280
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#36. Easton (tie)
Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 48
National
- Rank: #70
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,600
Canva
#31. Wesley (tie)
Wesley is a name of English origin meaning "field to the west".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #84
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,196
Falcona // Shutterstock
#31. Miles (tie)
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning "soldier".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#31. Luke (tie)
Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,660
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#31. Ezekiel (tie)
Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God's strength".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,799
Canva
#31. Charles (tie)
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 50
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
marina shin // Shutterstock
#29. Sebastian (tie)
Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 51
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,867
Canva
#29. Mateo (tie)
Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 51
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,112
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#28. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 52
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,843
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#26. Grayson (tie)
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 53
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
Canva
#25. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 54
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#24. Levi
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 56
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#23. Ezra
Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 57
National
- Rank: #37
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,365
2p2play // Shutterstock
#21. Samuel (tie)
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
Canva
#21. Cooper (tie)
Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 58
National
- Rank: #68
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,661
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#19. Wyatt (tie)
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 59
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#19. Jackson (tie)
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 59
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
Canva
#17. Benjamin (tie)
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 60
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
Irisska // Shutterstock
#17. Alexander (tie)
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 60
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#15. Maverick (tie)
Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 62
National
- Rank: #47
- Number of babies in 2021: 6,548
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#15. Asher (tie)
Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 62
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies in 2021: 8,281
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#14. Leo
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning "lion".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 70
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
Canva
#13. Elijah
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 71
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#12. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 73
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
Canva
#9. Noah (tie)
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
Canva
#9. Hudson (tie)
Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 79
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies in 2021: 7,584
Canva
#8. Brooks
Brooks is a name of English origin meaning "stream".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 82
National
- Rank: #77
- Number of babies in 2021: 4,429
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#7. Jack
Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 84
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#5. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 89
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies in 2021: 12,088
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#4. Theodore
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 98
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#3. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 116
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#2. Oliver
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 120
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#1. Henry
Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
Nebraska
- Number of babies in 2021: 123
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock
